FRANKLINUNTY TAX FORECLOSED REAL ESTATE OCTOBER 18

MALONE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Franklin County Treasurer, Frances Perry, has announced that Franklin County will hold a Real Property Tax Auction beginning 10AM at Mo's Pub & Grill, 3357 State Route 11, Malone, New York. Several improved properties will be available to pre-view prior to the auction and according to a showing schedule posted to the auction company's website on October 13th. All auction information, including the entire list of 55+ properties is available on the web site: .
The auction consists of lots, acreage, camps, homes and commercial properties. This is a Live auction with online bidding. Bidders looking to bid in person, but skip the registration line, can complete the InteBidding Packet by registering for the auction online. Or they can register and bid online only. Auction-day registration will begin at 8:00AM.
Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit immediately while attending the auction. The deposit must be paid by cash, bank teller/cashier check, money order or credit card (Master Card or Vonly). Business checks and personal checks will NOT be accepted. All properties are sold“as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their due-diligence research prior to bidding at the auction.
To help bidders in buying real property, NYSAuctionshas developed In Rem Education Videos including useful tips to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers. They will also host a Bidder's Seminar at Mo's Pub & Grill on Monday, October 16 at 7PM for bidders to learn and to ask questions about the entire auction process.
The NYSAuctionsTeam is a d/b/a of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. of Pleasant Valley, NY. The company provides real property tax auction services to over a dozen municipalities throughout New York State and has conducted more than 300 municipal-property auctions since 1991.
