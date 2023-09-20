Town Of East Hampton, NY, Expands Permitting Partnership With Opengov

By growing its partnership with OpenGov, the Town will have even more access to tools to improve operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.