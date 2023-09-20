Visitlt Lake Bes Certified Autism Centertm

Visit Salt Lake earns accreditation as a Certified Autism Center to equip staff with the skills and knowledge to understand and cater to autistic visitors

SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNTIED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Visit Salt Lake recently earned accreditation as a Certified Autism Center TM (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). A certified organization must have at least 80 percent of their staff undergo specialized training and certification, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and cater to the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families when visiting the Salt Lake area.

“Visit Salt Lake has a dedication to serving autistic individuals or those with other sensory sensitivities enjoy our beautiful destination,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO.“We want to make everyone as welcome as possible and are excited for our entire staff to have this new training and awareness so we can greet our guests in a manner that is most comfortable.”

Visit Salt Lake is taking strides towards fostering a more inclusive community. Many autistic individuals and their families aspire to explore new destinations, yet they often harbor concerns about whether they will find understanding, welcome, and accommodation for their specific needs. In light of the recent update by the CDC , which indicates that the autism diagnosis rate now stands at 1 in 36 children and 1 in six people having a sensory need, the demand for enhanced hospitality and entertainment options for these travelers and their families has never been greater.

"An increasing number of visitors and their families deserve to feel not only welcome but truly understood, enabling them to forge lasting memories and enjoy travel with complete comfort," shared Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "We are delighted to join forces with Visit Salt Lake as they bolster their commitment to accessibility, ensuring that a wider range of travelers can revel in a fantastic experience when exploring the Salt Lake area."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified options and other resources. Each location listed on the site has met the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

