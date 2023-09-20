Mackenzie Sol Releases New Single“Can't Sleep,” Already A Hit With Tiktok Fans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mackenzie Sol-"Can't Sleep" single
LAS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- British singer/songwriter sensation Mackenzie Sol drops his latest melodic creation“Can't Sleep” this Friday, Sept. 22. He wrote it in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and posted the video to his 12 million TikTok followers. It quickly had over 1 million views so he knew he had created something that resonated with his Solmates - how the 23-year-old pop singer with the soulful voice affectionately refers to his fans.
“Can't Sleep” tells the story of the pain and sleepless nights Mackenzie experienced worrying and trying to make a relationship work. It ultimately ended.
“This song was pretty painful to write, as everything I write about is genuinely true. The production part was a lot of fun, though. We just knew it was a banger,” said Mackenzie, who lives in Las Vegas. He wound up flying in two producer friends from his native small town in the United Kingdom to produce the song.
He said the breakup allowed him to get back to focusing on music, and he looks forward to sharing“Can't Sleep” because he knows it's relatable. It also crosses genres with indie/pop.
“The chohas a great chant, I'd love to be on stage hearing people scream it,” he said.
Inspired by musical heroes Jon Bellion and Stevie Wonder, Mackenzie began releasing music at age 14, starting with“Never Letting You Go” in 2014 and then followed with“My Name,” which blazed past 7 million views on YouTube. He worked with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, who said of Mackenzie:“When I first heard him, I thought this would be the perfect song for him,” referring to his 2018 release of“Taken.” He released two singles in 2022,“After Midnight” (that surpassed 1 million streams) and“H8 December,” with DJ producer Slushii that showed his versatility with a crossover into a smooth electronic sound. He recently was invited to perform with DJ producer Steve Aoki at MGM Grand's Wet Republic in Las Vegas.
The multi-instrumentalist who can flow from drums to piano to guitar is prolifically producing music that is consumed by millions and that transcends any one genre. In addition to releasing his originals, the natural songwriter also has developed a catalog that he makes available to other artists.
