GOOD PL FOODS DEBUTS FIRST EVER OLIVE OIL CHEESE

is disrupting the food industry with the world's first olive oil cheese. With exceptional taste, meltability, and more heart health benefits, the Olive Oil Cheeses are projected to change the cheese category. GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheeses are dairy-free and better for people and the planet. This first-of-its-kind product is poised to appeal to all, especially the growing number of Americans who identify as "flexitarians."

The Olive Oil Cheese comes in a variety of formats and flavors:

Blocks

available in Italian-Style Mozzarella, Greek-Style Feta, and Mexican-Style Monterey Jack

Cubes

available in Tuscan Herb Mozzarella, Spicy Monterey Jack, and Sharp Cheddar Shreds

available in Mozzarella, Mexican Blend, and Cheddar

GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheeses are rolling out to shelves at Sprouts nationwide this month and will be launching nationally in Whole Foods and many retailers this Fall.

the launch of our Olive Oil Cheese platform, GOOD PLis reimagining cheese with a heart healthy product that has a phenomenal flavor and a texture that everyone, even dairy eaters, will enjoy." Said Bart Adlam, Co-CEO of GOOD PLFoods.

The launch of GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheese aligns seamlessly with the company's mission to create products that are better for people and the planet. Their goal is to go beyond mere dairy alternatives with a plant-based cheese that appeals to all, not solely vegans and flexitarians. Most vegan cheeses are high in saturated fat from coconut oil. The switch to olive oil in GOOD PLANeT's new Olive Oil Cheese means it offers the heart health benefits of unsaturated fat, less saturated fat, and fewer calories than most dairy and vegan cheeses - all without sacrificing flavor or performance.



"We are thrilled to bring the world's first Olive Oil Cheese to the market," said David Israel, Founder & Co-CEO of GOOD PLFoods. Made for the foodie in all ofwho is looking for new and better, we're incredibly proud of our Olive Oil Cheese line that is appealing for all, not just to specific diet or lifestyle."

GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheese is crafted using non-GMO, vegan ingredients including olive oil and real herbs and vegetables you can see such as oregano, basil, jalapenos, bell peppers, and tomatoes. This innovative and reimagined cheese is dairy-free, gluten-free, melts perfectly for pizza, pairs wonderfully on a charcuterie board, and offers a combination of elevated flavor and heart health benefits found in no other cheese.

For more information about Olive Oil Cheese and to stay updated on GOOD PLANeT's latest offerings, visit .

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be better for people and the planet, GOOD PLFoods offers premium plant-based cheese products for everyone, including its revolutionary, first-ever olive oil cheese. Their plant-based cheeses are made from high quality ingredients that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLFoods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without compromising on the joyful experience of cheese. All products are free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat. GOOD PLFoods are also gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLFoods is available nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit

and follow @goodplanetfoods on social media.

