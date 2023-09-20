Protein Intries Canada Announces New Chair Of Board Of Directors

“I am humbled and honoured to serve as Chair of Protein Industries Canada,” Groeneveld said.“As we collaborate to further innovation in the production of food, feed, fuel and bioproducts, we will create new economic growth and jobs for Canada. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to continue to grow this important sector.”

Frank Hart, who was the inaugural Chair of Protein Industries Canada and served as Chair since 2018, remains on the board of directors.

“I am grateful for my time as Chair of Protein Industries Canada and look forward to continuing to support the organization as a director of the board,” Frank Hart said.“With our second mandate now underway, it was a natural time to pass the baton to a new Board Chair to support the continued success of Protein Industries Canada and Canada's plant-based sector.”

In addition to a new Chair of the Board, Protein Industries Canada welcomed four new board members for three-year terms. Joining the board are:



Dr. Anja Geitmann , Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Associate Vice-Principal (Macdonald Campus) of McGill University, Quebec;

Dori Gingera-Beauchemin , retired public servant and farmer, Manitoba;

Jacqueline Khayat , Head of Business Development & Marketing for Virentia, Quebec; and Jennifer Marchand , Government and Industry Relations Lead for Cargill, Manitoba.

Leaving the board are Karen Chad, Karen Churchill, Laurie Dmytryshyn and Mary Donlevy-Konkin.

“I would like to welcome our new board members who bring extensive expertise to Protein Industries Canada. I also want to thank our outgoing board members for their incredible contributions to the organization over the past three years,” Groeneveld said.“A special thank you to Frank, our outgoing Chair, whose guidance, insight and dedication have been critical in the development and accomplishments of Protein Industries Canada.”

Protein Industries Canada's AGM was held in Edmonton on Sept. 12 and 13, with more than 170 attendees, including a delegation from the United Kingdom. Highlights of the event included the announcement of a $20 million joint call for collaborative R&D projects between Protein Industries Canada and Innovate UK, and a matchmaking event between Canadian and UK companies.

The Conference included a keynote speech by Yves Potvin, the founder of Yves Veggie Cuisine, Gardein and KonsciFoods, as well as a fireside chat with Canada's High Commissioner to the UK, The Honourable Ralph Goodale.

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization committed to positioning Canada as a global source of high-quality plant-based food and ingredients. Protein Industries Canada, along with industry, has committed more than $485 million to the Canadian plant-protein sector.

Attachment

Tyler Groeneveld, Chair of Protein Industries Canada's Board of Directors

Protein Industries Canada