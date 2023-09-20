Edge Marketing, Inc. Named A Top PR Agency In Texas Lawyer Best Of 2023 Survey

From startups to global operations, business owners trust the experts at Edge to convey their stories strategically to the legal market, using their knowledge and experience, as well as their strong relationships with members of the media, and event and association stakeholders.

2023 marks the thirteenth year of ALM's Texas Lawyer Best Of survey, with readers voting for the best legal vendors serving Austin, Dallas and Houston. To download the full list of categories and honorees, click here .

The Edge team has been honored with awards from other reputable brands such as The Recorder (California), National Law Journal (Midwest and Washington, DC), MaAwards, New Jersey Law Journal, New York Law Journal, and Connecticut Law Tribune (New England).

“The relationships our team has built, and the skills our experts have honed over their years of experience have assistedin nurturing the awareness and success of some of the top companies in our industry,” shared Vicki LaBrosse, director of global public relations at Edge Marketing, Inc.“This honor from the readers of Texas Lawyer is confirmation that our clients trustwith their stories.”

Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., states,“I am proud to say that our team's accomplishments are many; none more important than the continued confirmation that our clients trustand acknowledge our contributions to their success, as this award shows!”

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit .

