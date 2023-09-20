Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market To Hit$ 835 Million By 2033 : Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is projected to expand at an impressive 14% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and attain a value of US$ 835 million by the end of 2033.

Plastic has become the Achilles heel of the world and as the climate change phenomenon worsens, governments across the world are launching initiatives to ban the use of plastic in all walks of life. As major and minor economies move to eliminate plastic from our ecosystem, demand for alternative materials such as microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber and other bio-based materials is projected to skyrocket by the end of the study period. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Leading microfibrillated cellulose fiber suppliers are estimated to foon collaborations and partnerships to fast-track the research and development of novel bio-based materials such as MFC fibers. In December 2019, Norske Skog and Borregaard, the leading players in the microfibrillated cellulose fiber marketplace, announced that they were collaborating to develop novel biocomposites. Both companies have the goal of reducing plastic usage around the world.



Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 835 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 77 Tables No. of Figures 89 Figures

Key T akeaways from Market Study



The global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market stands at a value of US$ 225 million in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, microfibrillated cellulose fiber shipments are set to rise at a stellar CAGR of 14%.

The market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 835 million by the end of 2033.

Growing demand for paints and coatings, high demand for sustainable packaging, increasing investments in bio-based material R&D, bans on the use of plastic, and advancements in material technology are key market drivers.

Lack of knowledge regarding the benefits of microfibrillated cellulose fiber and volatility in pricing are key restraints impeding market development.

Demand for microfibrillated cellulose fiber in China is estimated to rise at an astronomical 19% CAGR over the next ten years. The packaging industry is expected to account for more than 40% of global microfibrillated cellulose fiber sales by 2033-end.



“ The p ackaging sector will be a gold mine of opportunities for established as well as new microfibrillated cellulose fiber manufacturers if they play their cards right ,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled In this Report



Borregaard

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Weidmann Fiber Technology

FiberLean Technologies Ltd.

Zelfo Technologies GmbH

Stora Enso Oyj

Fibria (Suzano Brazil)

SAPPI

Cellu Comp Ltd. Norske Skog

Winning Strategy

Microfibrillated cellulose fiber manufacturers should foon the adoption of novel manufacturing techniques to reduce overall production costs and improve profitability. Companies need to direct their efforts in maximizing sales for the packaging sector as it is the one that has been pointed out to be the most opportune one across the study period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on application (barrier films, performance enhancers) and end-use industry (pulp & paper, packaging, food, paints & coatings, personal care, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market : The value of Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2022 – 2032.

Fiber Rich Flours Market : The growing popularity of Fiber rich flours in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the high cultivation of pulses and increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare.

CitFiber Market : The market of citfiber is likely to reach US$ 550 million by 2032.The market of citfiber is likely to reach US$ 550 million by 2032.

About Fact.MR :

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market report and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:



11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



One Component Foam Market

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market

Technical Textile Market

Seaweed Biofertilizers Market Mirror Coatings Market





Tags Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Related Links