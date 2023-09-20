Global Pump Market To Surge To $90.11 Billion By 2028, Driven By Energy-Efficient Technologies

The global pump market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating that it will surge to $90.11 billion by 2028 from $70.62 billion in 2023, reflecting a substantial CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. Several key drivers and trends are propelling this expansion, making the pump market increasingly important for variindustries.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

Industry Restraints

The pump market is characterized by intense competition due to the presence of numerlarge players. Competing companies offer varigroundwater and fuel pumping systems, making the industry highly competitive. Varying financial resources among industry players intensify competition, and key competitive factors include pricing, service quality, innovation, timely delivery, and product consistency. Many manufacturers rely on distributors and independent representatives to reach customers, emphasizing the importance of building strong channel networks.

Segmentation Insights

Product Types :



Centrifugal Pumps : Dominating the global pump market, centrifugal pumps are widely used for pumping water, thin liquids, and slurries across variindustries. They are subdivided into single-stage and multi-stage pumps.

Reciprocating Pumps : Piston and diaphragm pumps are prominent within the reciprocating pump category, with piston pumps holding a significant market share. Rotary Pumps : Among rotary pumps, gear pumps lead the market, contributing to its growth.

End-User Segmentation :



Industrial : Industrial applications accounted for a substantial portion of the global pump market in 2022.

Agricultural : Agriculture is a key sector driving pump demand, particularly for water-related applications.

Commercial : The commercial sector represents another significant end-user category. Residential : Pump demand in the residential segment is also notable.

Geographical Analysis

Asia-Pacific (APAC) leads the global pump market, driven by high capital spending and construction growth. North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America also contribute significantly to the market, offering unique opportunities and challenges.

Vendor Landscape

The global pump market boasts a highly competitive landscape, with both public and private companies vying for market share. Key competitive factors include efficiency, reliability, service capabilities, pricing, and product availability. Major industry players include Alfa Laval, Baker Hughes, CIRCOR, DESMI, Flowserve, Franklin Electric, Kirloskar Brothers, KSB, Nikkiso, SPX FLOW, Sulzer, Torishima, Weir, WILO, and Xylem, among others.

Other Prominent Vendors

Arian Pumps, AR North America, Bosch Rexroth, CP Pumpen AG, Dover, Ebara, Global Pump, Grundfos, Haight Pumps, HERMETIC-Pumpen, IDEXCorp, Iwaki America, Jetox Motor Pumps, KlUnion, Kracht, Leitritz Group, Masdaf, Naniwa Pump, Netzsch, Norm Hydrophore Pump, Pentair, PUMPPORT, Roper Pumps, Roth Pump, Ruhrpumpen, Ryan HeFlow Solutions, Sahinler Submersible Pump, Samsun Makina Sanayi, Seepex, Seko, Sempa, Sumak Pump, Summit Pump, Tark, TEIKOKU ELECTRIC, Vansan Water Technologies, Vaughan, Vestapump, and Zoeller.

Key Questions Answered

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends



Rising Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

Increased Infrastructure Projects in Developing Economies

Rise in Number of Modular Construction Projects

Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps

Advent of Intelligent & Smart Pumps Adoption of Electric Air-Source Heat Pumps

Growth Enablers



Strong Replacement Demand

Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

Launch of Wastewater Treatment Schemes in the Middle East Rising Demand for Pumps in the Automotive Industry

Restraints



Volatility in Oil & Gas Prices

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Competitive & Fragmented Market Environment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets