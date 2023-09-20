Elixir Games Launcher Announces Excive Titles

Through these exclusivity agreements, Elixir Games aims to bring Web3 games to players with the same ease of access as traditional games, locking the best content on the platform and enabling millions of potential gamers to explore a nascent genre through their easy-to-navigate Launcher.



"We are thrilled to announce this diverse array of web3 and mobile games coming only to the Elixir Games Launcher," said Carlos Roldan, Founder & CEO of Elixir Games. "The Elixir-powered game launcher provides a one-stop solution for gamers, accessing a new wave of next-gen games powered by open economies and player-owned experiences."



The other titles coming exclusively to the Elixir Games Launcher are:



Chronos , a post-apocalyptic metroidvania RPG, developed by SphereStudios.

Mokens League , a casual real-time multiplayer soccer game, developed by Monsterleaguestudios.

Tinies , a 3vs3 fast-paced action brawler game for mobile published by Elixir Games.

No Way Back , a ninja battle royale with a cartoonish touch with action-packed battles published by Elixir Games..

Tollan Worlds , Pixel-Art Online Action RPG owned by its players, developed by Foretold Studios

Safrootics: a catch'em all RPG that combines world exploration developed by AlabStudio. Caveworld : Gaming experience that combines battle, crafting, exploration, and trading

The full suite of games coming to the Elixir Games Launcher span the Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, Binance, Ethereum and Sui blockchains. The exclusivity deal omits traditional game launchers Steam and Apple's App Store.

Participant Quotes:

Martin Repeto, Founder & CEO of Mokens League: "We're deepening our collaboration with Elixir.app, our distribution partner that combines blockchain technology with gaming. As an exclusive game on their platform, we'll set new standards and enhance the Mokens League Universe gaming experience."

Muhammad El-Fiky, CEO of Alab Studio: "Elixir team has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and the decision to partner with them exclusively was a no-brainer. Their unwavering support, shared values, and rapid expansion make them the perfect choice. With Elixir's seamless onboarding, introducing gamers to the web3 space has never been easier."

Enrique Phan, Co-founder & CEO of Chronos: "Elixir has been instrumental in making Chronos readily and securely available to everyone. As an exclusive game on their platform, we will bring a new array of dynamic features, continually enriching the gaming experience for all users."

Michael MKX, Founder & CEO from Tollan Worlds: "We can't be more excited to be part of one of the biggest gaming initiatives this year, and became one of the first games on GameStop Playr. We believe it will be a massive push for the whole ecosystem and we are proud to be part of its origin."

Manel, CEO of Elemental Raiders: "Our partnership with Elixir, who share our passion for gaming, will open new doors for players to enjoy Elemental Raiders. This exciting collaboration paves the way for an exciting future, where we'll keep creating awesome experiences that players will love."

Danny, CTO and Co-Founder,

CaveWorld: "Elixir Games are consistently delivering the most relevant features for both players and studios. Their affinity to the gaming market in web3 and beyond is second to none. We are very excited to walk alongside them in shaping what the future of gaming can look like."

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games is a US-incorporated tech company with a distributed team across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2018, Elixir Games has remained at the forefront of blockchain-related game distribution. Currently, it features the most functional and content-rich distribution platform, Elixir ( ), which offers nearly 120 partnered PC games, and full web2 and web3 integration for making thousands of games readily accessible to users.

