Flash News: The OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports ASPO Web3gaming

The OKX Wallet web extension now supports ASPO Web3Gaming

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated ASPO Web3Gaming, a gaming company that develops games using the concept of blockchain as an underlying component of their economy. The assets of the games owned by their players are in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

To access ASPO Web3Gaming, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to ASPO Web3Gaming via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.