Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company notifies changes in the interests of Jason Elphick (PDMR) and his PCAs on 20 September 2023 in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/sta Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
20 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

Acquisition 		Price Volume Total
£3.33672
419
£1,398.08568
Aggregated £3.33672
419
£1,398.08568

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/sta Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
20 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

Acquisition 		Price Volume Total
£3.33672
335
£1,117.8012
Aggregated £3.33672
335
£1,117.8012

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Louis Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/sta Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
20 September 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

Acquisition 		Price Volume Total
£3.33608
44
£146.78752
Aggregated £3.33608 44
£146.78752

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Investor relations

Email: t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.




