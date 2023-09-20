New Research Shows Even Fe” Levels Of Air Pollution Harm Human Brain Development And Function

In a new resource, air quality professionals from global air filtration company Camfil explain the findings of several studies that examine the effects of air pollution on the human brain and what can be done to prevent exposure to harmful pollutants.

“Reducing levels of harmful pollutants in outdoor air is a long-term effort, and, particularly for those living in urban and industrial areas, avoiding ambient exposure to pollution is not possible,” says Mark Davison, Camfil's Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials,“However, with the average American spending at least 90% of their time indoors, ensuring that homes, offices, schools, and other buildings are protected from pollutants can help minimize the volume of pollutants inhaled, and therefore prevent the negative health effects of these pollutants.”

The resource covers the following topics:



What are the NAAQS?

What levels of air pollution are safe according to EPA standards?

How safe levels of air pollution harm children's brain development

How brief exposure to air pollution affects brain function How to protect your brain from the effects of air pollution

Read the full article on recent air pollution and brain function research here.



