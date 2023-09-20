E Splitrp. Class A And Preferred Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for September 2023 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Equity Share September 30, 2023 October 13, 2023 $0.13

The Fund also announces that the third quarter distribution of 2023 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Preferred Share September 30, 2023 October 13, 2023 $0.175

The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols ENS and ENS.PR.A.

