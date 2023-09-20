Real Estate Splitrp. Class A And Preferred Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Split Corp. (TSX: RS and RS.PR.A) is pleased to announce that a distribution for September 2023 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:
| Record Date
| Payable Date
| Distribution Per Equity Share
| September 30, 2023
| October 13, 2023
| $0.13
The Fund also announces that the third quarter distribution of 2023 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:
| Record Date
| Payable Date
| Distribution Per Preferred Share
| September 30, 2023
| October 13, 2023
| $0.13125
The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols RS and RS.PR.A.
Middlefield Group
Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.
