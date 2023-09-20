Operheat Equipment Ltd. Acquires Stork UK'soperheat Manufacturing Division

Cooperheat Equipment Ltd Logo

Cooperheat Equipment Limited is pleased to announce a landmark acquisition that positions the company as a key player in the field of heat treatment industry.

ENGLAND, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cooperheat Equipment Limited is pleased to announce a landmark acquisition that positionsas a key player in the field heat treatment equipment industry. On September 7th, 2023, Cooperheat Equipment Limited successfully completed the acquisition of the Cooperheat manufacturing and equipment division from Stork Technical Services UK Limited. This strategic move also includes the granting of a license to use the Cooperheat brand in the UK, USA, and Canada.

This acquisition represents a significant step forward for Cooperheat Equipment Limited, as it allowsto consolidate our presence in key markets and continue our legacy of excellence in the field heat treatment industry.

Leading this new chapter is Scott Fong, who assumed the role as Director of Cooperheat Equipment Limited. Scott's journey began in 2000 as a Field Technician with Cooperheat Canada, and over the years, he has demonstrated exceptional industry expertise. In 2006, he founded Kasi Technologies, and in May 2023, he expanded his portfolio by acquiring Technical Heat Treatment Services Ltd. Scott's passion for preserving Cooperheat's legacy as a pioneer in field heat treatment since 1958 is palpable.

With the acquisition of Stork UK's Cooperheat manufacturing and equipment division, Cooperheat Equipment Limited gains access to a wealth of knowledge, and hundreds of years of combined experience in the manufacturing of Field Heat Treatment Equipment. This ensures that we can continue to offer our customers top-tier products with unwavering quality.

Mark Bryant, a seasoned professional with over 40 years of engineering and project management experience, will play a pivotal role as the General Manager of Cooperheat Equipment Limited. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding the company toward a promising future.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the history of Cooperheat Equipment Limited. We are committed to delivering on our promise of excellence and innovation, and we assure our customers and partners of a seamless transition. Our dedication to providing unparalleled service remains unchanged.

Cooperheat Equipment Limited would like to express its sincere gratitude to our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to serving our customers with renewed energy and commitment.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Mark Bryant

General Manager



+44-7974-213771



Mark Bryant - General Manager

Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.

+44 7974 213771

