NJ AUTHOR, INESSWOMAN PAT MILLER TALKS SHOP WITH NEWS12NJ's DELLA CREWS

First time author and NJ businesswoman Pat Miller celebrates the launch of her new book, "Kicking Karma's Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor."

Discusses New Book on Overcoming Loss, Rebuilding Business with Gratitude and Positivity

Stephanie Hornback

Carway Communications, Inc.

+1 917-763-6805



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram