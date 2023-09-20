Rimes Appoints Theo Bell As Head Of AI Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Theo Bell
Spearheading Rimes' significant investment in new AI-led-data-driven projects
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rimes is delighted to announce the appointment of Theo Bell as the Head of its newly established AI Product Group. With a distinguished background in AI and data-led solutions, Theo will lead Rimes' efforts to leverage AI technology further to provide cutting-edge data management solutions to clients worldwide. Theo brings a rare wealth of experience to Rimes, having previously held key roles at Palantir Technologies and Goldman Sachs, where she led numerAI-data-driven projects and contributed significantly to the growth and development of AI strategies.
Justin Brickwood, Chief Product Officer at Rimes, said, "As a leader in enterprise data management, we understand that quality data is the lifeblood of AI. As businesses worldwide embrace AI to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth, creating a focused team to better support our clients' needs in this highly specialist area was the next logical step. An individual of Theo's calibre and breadth of experience leading the charge to inject the power of AI into the Rimes suite of offerings will further enhance our reputation as a trusted partner for change and enableto significantly accelerate the delivery of innovative, best-in-class data management solutions that empower our clients to make data-driven decisions confidently."
Theo continued. "I am deeply honored to assume the position of Head of AI Product, where I'll be collaborating with a talented team of like-minded people to develop transformative projects. My passion lies in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create data-driven solutions that deliver measurable value to our clients. I am excited to contribute to a forward-thinking organization that is committed to redefining the future of data management through innovative AI-driven products and services. These solutions will not only optimize operational efficiency but also empower organizations to thrive and prosper in today's fast-moving digital landscape. I can't wait to get started.”
Brad Hunt, CEO at Rimes, concluded. "Rimes is very excited about AI's opportunities to enhance and transform data management capabilities for our clients worldwide and warmly welcome Theo to the leadership team. Theo's joining further underscores Rimes' relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in enterprise data management."
About Rimes
Rimes is an enterprise data management partner to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York and London, Rimes services its global clients through offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.
