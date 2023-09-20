Mobile Crane Market Anticipates $24.5 Billion | Toppanies And Segments By 2031

The mobile crane market growing at a CAGR of 5.3% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Mobile Crane Market has been witnessing robust growth in recent years, driven by a surge in construction and infrastructure development projects worldwide. Mobile cranes play a pivotal role in lifting heavy loads and facilitating the construction of high-rise buildings, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. This article delves into the current state of the mobile crane market, key trends, drivers and challenges.

The global mobile crane market size was valued at $14.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Leading Companies:

Altec Inc., Cargotec Corporation, Liebherr International AG, Manitowoc Company Inc., SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and KobeConstruction Machinery Co., Ltd.

The mobile cranes are movable machinery that are used for material lifting. Mobile cranes are typically equipped with hydraulic telescopic arm or lattice booms for lifting and transporting medium to heavy weight loads. Mobile cranes provide the advantage of easy transit from one job site to another, unlike fixed cranes. In addition, they require very less time for installation and set-up and have self-decking and un-decking features. However, the size of the mobile cranes may decide the time required for travel to the lift location.

Mobile cranes are versatile lifting machines mounted on rubber tires or tracks, allowing them to move easily on construction sites. They are used in variindustries, including construction, mining, oil and gas, and shipping, to handle heavy materials and equipment. The mobile crane market has witnessed steady growth due to increasing urbanization, the need for efficient construction equipment, and the expansion of infrastructure projects across the globe.

The mobile crane market is poised for continued growth as construction and infrastructure development remain critical drivers of economic progress. Technological innovations, environmental concerns, and the need for greater efficiency will shape the industry's evolution. Companies in this sector must adapt to these trends and challenges to thrive in an increasingly competitive market while contributing to the development of a safer and more sustainable construction industry.

Rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, has led to an increased demand for mobile cranes in the construction of skyscrapers, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure projects. The need to accommodate growing populations is a significant driver for the market. Advancements in mobile crane technology, such as the integration of telematics, remote monitoring, and advanced safety features, have improved crane efficiency and safety. These innovations are attracting construction companies looking for higher productivity and enhanced safety. Stringent environmental regulations have prompted the adoption of cleaner and more fuel-efficient mobile cranes. Many manufacturers are investing in eco-friendly designs to meet these regulatory requirements.

Mobile crane manufacturers are increasingly incorporating telematics and Inteof Things (IoT) technologies to monitor crane performance, optimize maintenance schedules, and enhance safety through real-time data analysis. To address environmental concerns and reduce carbon emissions, the market is witnessing a shift towards electric and hybrid mobile cranes. These machines offer lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact. Many construction companies prefer renting mobile cranes over purchasing them, as it reduces capital expenditure and allows for flexibility in equipment selection. Consequently, the crane rental services segment is growing rapidly.

Regional Analysis:

The global Mobile Crane Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Mobile Crane Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

