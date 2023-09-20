Jessica Behal - Founder Of Marketing Firm Spherical Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jessica Behal, Founder of Spherical Strategies
Jessica Behal has worked with over 50 organizations in successfully furthering their business success. In 2014, Jessica Behal founded Spherical Strategies in an effort to move digital advertising in a more holistic direction.” - Spherical StrategiesUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In 2014, Jessica Behal founded Spherical Strategies in an effort to move digital advertising in a more holistic direction.
Throughout her career, she has continuously applied herself and evolved along with developing markets, technology, and user expectations. Jessica now applies years of experience to her clients' strategies - opening the door to a broader perspective and long-term success.
Jessica's portfolio is extensive. She's been working with Old Dominion University Online since 2011, along with a wide variety of additional clients including Black & Decker, Wharton Business School, Harrah's Resorts, Mississippi State University, UFC Gyms, the University of Texas, and 50+ other organizations.
The innovative Ms. Behal has an affinity for creating and operating her digital marketing firm in a way that embodies the human experience and a cohesive approach from her skilled team. The“one-size-fits-all” approach is not in her repertoire.
Daily, she spends her time hands-on with campaign strategy and measurement, client communication, and oversight of the many large-scale projects at Spherical Strategies.
