Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Change Of Auditors

As a result of the meeting, the Company's board of directors are: Charles

Beaudry; Robin Birchall; Andrew Chubb; Derk Hartman and Stephen Stewart. Disinterested shareholders also re-approved the Company's

RSU and Stock Option Plans as well as approved the issuance of an aggregate 1,812,230 shares in settlement of $217,467.86 of debt.

Additionally, the

Company wishes to announce that it has engaged the services of Davidson & Company LLP (Canada) to replace its former auditor Ernst & Young Chartered Professional Accountants who have resigned without dispute. The new auditor will be working with the Company to complete the Company's 2023 audit.

The appointment of Davidson & Company was also approved by shareholders at the recent meeting.

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The project has multiple pipeline prospects that have similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remains underexplored and offers significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district scale discoveries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED

Andrew Chubb, CEO and Director

This

press

release

contains forward‐looking

information

within

the

meaning of

Canadian

securities laws

(collectively

" forward‐looking

statements "). Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, planned drilling, commencement of operations, . Although the Company believes any forward‐looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward‐looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward‐ looking statements as a result of varifactors, including the potential inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and satisfy other applicable closing conditions; possible adverse impacts due the global outbreak of COVID‐19; the Company's inability to generate sufficient cash flow or raise sufficient additional financing requirements; volatility in metals prices; the ability of the Company to retain its key management employees and skilled and experienced personnel; conflicts of interest; litigation or other administrative proceedings brought against the Company; actual or alleged

breaches

of

governance

processes

or

instances of

fraud, bribery or corruption; exploration, development and mining risks and the inherently dangernature of the mining industry, and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and other risks and uncertainties; property and mineral title risks including defective title to mineral claims or property; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Côte d'Ivoire; equipment shortages and the ability of the Company to acquire necessary access rights and infrastructure for its mineral properties; environmental regulations and the ability to obtain and maintain necessary permits, including environmental authorizations and water use licences; extreme competition in the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining, or a failure to obtain, permits necessary for current or future operations or failures to comply with the terms of such permits; risks of doing business in Côte d'Ivoire, including but not limited to, labour, economic and political instability and potential changes to and failures to comply with legislation; the Company's common shares may be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange if it cannot maintain compliance with the applicable listing requirements; and other risk factors described other filings with Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at . Any forward‐looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward‐looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Awale Resources