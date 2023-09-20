Treasury Management Market To Hit $12.60 Billion, At A CAGR 13.8% By 2030,Ysherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global treasury management market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.10 b illion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Treasury management involves optimizing financial resources, managing cash flow, and mitigating risks related to varifinancial transactions. Generally, it refers to the process of overseeing an organization's financial assets, investments, and liquidity. It is a important process for all sizes of businesses, as it helps guarantee financial stability and capitalize on returns on investments while minimizing risks. Thus, growing need to reduce risk associated with financial transactions is a key factor propelling treasury management market growth. Key Developments : In May 2021, Refinitiv, an LSEG business, providers of financial markets data and infrastructure and IBSFINtech, India's leading player in Enterprise solutions, have collaborated to introduce InTReaXTM, a new age automated treasury management solution for cash and liquidity management, currency risk management, and market insights developed by IBSFINtech. In Janury 2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced that Emso Asset Management Limited, with $6.8 billion in assets under management, has gone live on SS&C's new Treasury Management Platform. Market Drivers : Gloablisation is a key factor augmenting market growth As businesses are expanding worldwide, there is a growing need to manage varilocations, currencies, and banking relationships. Treasury management solutions offers the important tools to manage the complexities of worldwide finance. Thus, globalization is playing a important role in the overall development of treasury management market. Digital transformation in all sectors to foster market growth There is a high adoption of digital technologies and automation in treasury management. Due to this cloud-based treasury management systems (TMS) have gained significant popularity, enabling organizations to streamline their treasury operations and improve efficiency. In November 2022, US-based Compliance Systems has launched a cloud-based document solution for treasury management services named simplicity treasury management. The solution delivers configurable, cost-effective compliant content and aims to help financial institutions streamline their treasury management operations. Read full market research report, "Treasury Management Market, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End-User Industry, By Treasury Function, And By Region, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030 ", published by Coherent Market Insights. Market Opportunities : Increasing number of partnership and agreement in treasury management to offer significant market growth opportunities Key players in the market are entering into partnership and agreements in order to expand their geographical presence. This will open new avenues for the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Refinitiv, an LSEG business, providers of financial markets data and infrastructure and IBSFINtech, India's leading player in Enterprise solutions, have collaborated to introduce InTReaXTM, a new age automated treasury management solution for cash and liquidity management, currency risk management, and market insights developed by IBSFINtech. Treasury Management Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2023: US$ 5.10 Billion 2030 Value Projection: US$ 12.60 Bn Growth rate CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021

Market Restrain :

High cost of installation and security concers to restrict market growth

Implementing treasury management systems is costly, this refrain organizations, especially for smaller organizations to adopt such technology. Moreover, mangaging financial data and transactions need strong security measures to safegurd against cyber threats and data breaches. Thus, all these factors are expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Treasury Management Market -

Key Market Takeaways:

Global treasury management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, owing to the globalization, digital transformation, and increasing foof variorganization towards risk management.

On the basis of Component , software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing adoption of software across variorganization to reduce the risk associated with financial transaction.

On the basis of Deployment Model , Cloud-Based segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing penetration of inteworldwide.

On the basis of Organization Size , Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the high adoption of treasury management in SMEs to reduce the risk associated with financial transaction.

On the basis of End-User Industry , Banking and Financial Services segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that the sector is highly susceptible to fraud and risk associated with financial transaction.

On the basis of Treasury Function , risk management segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing foon risk management.

On the basis of region , North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high adoption of treasury management across banks and other financial institutions in the region.

Key players operating in the global Treasury Management market include J.P. Morgan Treasury Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Wells Fargo, HSBC Global Banking and Markets, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, PNC Bank, Barclays, U.S. Bank

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Treasury Management Market Segmentation, By Component:



Software

Services

Global Treasury Management Market Segmentation, By Development Model:



On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Treasury Management Market Segmentation, By Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Treasury Management Market Segmentation, By End User Industry:



Banking and Financial Services



Retail



Healthcare



Manufacturing



IT and Telecommunications



Government and Public Sector

Others

Global Treasury Management Market Segmentation, By Treasury Function:



Cash Management



Risk Management



Liquidity Management



Credit Management

Payment Management

Global Treasury Management Market Segmentation, By Region:



North America







U.S.



Canada



Europe







Germany





Italy





U.K.





France





Spain





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific







China





Japan





Australia





India





ASEAN





South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America







Brazil





Mex





Argentina



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa







GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Data Fabric Market , By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Type (Disk-based Data Fabric, and In-memory Data Fabric), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, and Others), By Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030

Tower Management Software Market , By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Tower Type (Communication Towers, Power Transmission Towers), By End-User (Tower Companies, TelOperators, Energy and Utility Companies), By Functionality (Asset Management, Lease Management, Maintenance and Operations, Site Selection and Planning, Reporting and Analytics), And By Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030

Network Diode Market , By Type (Unidirectional Network Diodes, Dual Unidirectional Network Diodes), By Speed (Low-Speed Network Diodes, High-Speed Network Diodes), By Application (Defense and Government, Financial Institutions, Critical Infrastructure, Industrial Control Systems (ICS), IT and Telecom, Others), By End-User (Enterprises, Government and Defense Agencies, Critical Infrastructure Operators), And By Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030

Browse through Coherent Market Insights Information and Communication Technology Research Reports.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across varibusiness verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in varisectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter





Cyber Security Insurance Market

Linear Motion System Market

Green IT Services Market

Application Security Market

Data Governance Market

Managed Application Services Market

Network Automation Market

TelOperations Management Market

Managed Mobility Services Market

Customer Success Management Market

Optical Transport Network Market

Animation And VFX Market

Sales Acceleration Software Market

Account Reconciliation Software Market

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

Electric Motor Market

Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market

Communication Platform-As-A-Service (CPaaS) Market

Customer Data Platform Market Functional Safety Market





Tags Treasury Management Treasury Management Market Treasury Management Industry Related Links