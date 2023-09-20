Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Chainflip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 20, 2023.
OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Chainflip
The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated Chainflip , a decentralized, trustless protocol that enables cross chain swaps between different blockchains. It allows users to swap assets between major blockchains without any wrapped tokens, traditional bridging, and at competitive pricing.
To access Chainflip, users simply need to:
1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Chainflip via web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
