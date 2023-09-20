Portpro's Toni Ann Careccio Is Honored With 2023 Women In Supply Chain Award

The annual recognition, led by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (S&DCE) and Food Logistics, honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

“I'm so proud of this honor. It's a direct reflection of the PortPro team - our motivation, hard work and determination to grow this business,” said Toni Ann Careccio.

As more women enter supply chain and logistics industries, their diverse experiences, perspectives, and skill sets will foster more innovation, collaboration, and efficiency. According to Gartner's latest research , women make up around 41% of the total supply chain workforce. And today they make up 26% of the C-suite and executive leadership – a record number indicating strong growth with women emerging as key decision-makers, playing leading roles in strategic planning, procurement, logistics, and distribution.

“Toni is a star at PortPro – helpingbuild a business in the drayage industry where our technology is transforming carriers' operations,” said Michael Mecca, CEO.“Her experience, energy and enthusiasm make her a natural born leader. Toni is a role model to our team members,” he added.

For the full list of winners, go to . Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place November 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta.

For more information on PortPro and job openings visit

About PortPro

PortPro is a privately-owned technology company providing transportation management software transforming operations for drayage carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners, and brokers. Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

Linda Rigano

(914) 815-0396

For more information on PortPro