Intrial Flooring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2023" provides thorough market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $8.53 billion in 2027, with a 4.6% CAGR.

Industrial flooring market grows due to food and beverage sector demand. Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builder Solutions Group.

Industrial Flooring Market Segments

. Materials: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Types

. Thickness: Light, Medium, Heavy Duty

. End-User: Food & Beverage, Chemical, Transportation & Aviation, Healthcare, Other Industries

. Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Industrial flooring covers and fortifies surfaces, enduring abrasion, traffic, and loads while offering design options.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Flooring Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

