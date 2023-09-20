Naughotieuce Wins Best In Show At Jungle Jim's Weekend Of Fire 2023 Hotuce Festival

2023 Ring

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- NaugHOTie Sauce Wins Best in Show at Jungle Jims“Weekend of Fire 2023” Hot Sauce Festival'

Jungle Jim's, the grocery king of hot sauces, held their“Weekend of Fire” festival August 5-6. The two-day festival showcased some of the best, hottest, and most unique hot sauce brands (and other spicy food brands) from across the country.

This year, Cincinnati based NaugHOTie Sauce was awarded“Best in Show” among over 100 hot sauces. NaugHOTie Sauce is available in two flavors: Habanero/ Garlic/ Ginseng and Jalapeno/ Cilantro/ Ginseng.

NaugHOTie Sauce is well known to Jungle Jim's customers who have met owner Edwina Oreas she regularly samples NaugHOTie Sauce in Jungle Jim's International section on Saturdays and Sundays. Edwina, who came to the United States from Haiti in 2002, serves up NaugHOTie Sauce paired with tasty bites from her home country such as Haitian Griot and Caribbean classic fried plantains.

Edwina said,“It's a dream come true for me to win this award from Jungle Jim. In fact, it's been a dream come true for me to start this business in 2020 and to be able to sell NaugHOTie Sauce in Jungle Jim's. NaugHOTie Sauce is made with the best natural ingredients from Caribbean recipes passed down for generations. My mom used to sell spices at the market in Haiti to support our family, she's so proud of me today and this award. Thank you!”

NaugHOTie Sauce is an all-natural, organic, holistic hot sauce brand with No Dairy, No Gluten, No Gums, No Fillers, and No artificial ingredients. Many are surprised by the long list of ingredients in both NaugHOTie Sauce flavors which include: organic ginger root, honey, cantaloupe, papaya, carrot, fermented garlic, lime, ginseng, maca powder and many more. But Edwina says,“This sauce is about flavor and spice, not just excessive heat. It's meant to complement and enhance any meal, any food, every bite. To do that, we can't cut corners on ingredients.”

The name“NaugHOTie Sauce” is inspired by Edwina's passion for life. She says,“To me, being“NaugHOTie” doesn't mean being bad, it means working hard to do what others tell you isn't possible, thinking for yourself, working through every challenge to achieve your goals and dreams. It's being resilient, strong, spontaneous, and bold, AND, of course, having fun and enjoying every bite of life!”

About NaugHOTie Sauce:

NaugHOTie Sauce is based in Cincinnati, OH and available at Jungle Jim's and online at naugHOTieSauce.com.

Are you a NaugHOTie? Embrace the spirit, embrace the spice – become a part of the NaugHotie movement today!



Edwina Orelus

NaugHotie Sauce



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube