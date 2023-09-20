Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Cribl To 2023 Best Workplaces In Technology List, Ranking No. 2

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 162,000 current employees from

Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the tech industry.

"Building a culture where employees can do their best work and enjoy doing it is a constant foof ours here at Cribl," said LNielsen, SVP of People at Cribl. "As a rapidly growing remote-first company, we understand the importance of creating an environment where all employees can be successful and enjoy their work. This recognition is a testament to all of the great people we have here at Cribl, and we're so grateful for their passion and dedication to shaping our culture and building our community."

This recognition marks Cribl's fourth appearance on a Fortune Best Workplaces list in 2023. Cribl's culture was also recognized on the Forbes Best Startup Employers list and Forbes Best Small Employers list, and the company has recently been included on the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Enterprise Tech 30, and the inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100.

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

"These companies know that it isn't the industry - but the company - that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the

Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees.

Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorbenchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit

.

