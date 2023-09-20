Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size To Reachd 15.31 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Distributed Antenna Market size reached USD 8.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cellphones and the rapidly increasing subscribers of cellular networks are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Significant advancements in cellphones have prompted network service providers to offer seamless coverage. This has become difficult, especially with existing macrocell base stations.
According to a survey from Cisco, global demand for cellphone devices and connections are expected to increase to 13.1 billion in 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018; therefore, manufacturers are increasingly competing to incorporate varifeatures and components that aid in improving the performance of their handsets. Also, it has prompted network service providers to upgrade from their existing connectivity technologies such as from Third-Generation (3G) to Fourth-Generation (4G) and from 4G to Fifth-Generation (5G) simultaneously. In addition, with the increasing adoption of 5G-enabled cellphones, the need for higher bandwidth is also rising. This in turn has significantly contributed to the market revenue growth.
However, the inability to remove certain inferences and significant time and costs associated with installing distributed antenna systems are major factors restraining revenue growth of the market. There are numerfactors that influence the cost and time associated with developing a distributed antenna system. For instance, the frequency range should be adjusted to its optimum level to get coverage. This includes Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and others. VHF and UHF are costlier and even more complex to construct.
In addition, a distributed antenna system includes custom cabling, fiber optics, and other equipment thereby increasing overall costs associated with its installation. Moreover, while designing distributed antenna system all potential interferences must be identified and addressed. This includes surrounding buildings, noise, and others. Some of the interference can be removed but most of the time the goal is to work around these interferences.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2021
| USD 8.70 Billion
| CAGR (2022-2030)
| 6.4%
| Revenue forecast to 2030
| USD 15.31 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2021
| Historical data
| 2019-2020
| Forecast period
| 2022-2030
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Coverage, offering, application, and region
| Regional scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA
| Key companies profiled
| CommScope, Corning Incorporated, Comba TelSystems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, American Tower, AT&T Intellectual Property, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Zinwave, Whoop Wireless, HUBER+SUHNER, BTI Wireless, and BetInc.
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global distributed antenna system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective distributed antenna system solutions. Some major companies included in the global distributed antenna system market report are:
CommScope Corning Incorporated Comba TelSystems Holdings Ltd. SOLiD American Tower AT&T Intellectual Property Boingo Wireless, Inc. Zinwave Whoop Wireless HUBER+SUHNER BTI Wireless BetInc.
Strategic Development
On 28 September 2021, Corning Incorporated, which is a leading manufacturer of innovative products in mobile consumer electronics, optical communications, and others headquartered in New York, the U.S., announced a collaboration with AT&T, which is a global leader in telecommunications headquartered in Texas, the U.S. It is aimed to expand Corning's business operations, diversify investments in fiber infrastructure, and accelerate 5G deployment. In addition, it will extend Corning's market leadership and address the increasing demand for network infrastructure in variregions.
On 7 April 2021, Comba TelSystems Holdings Limited, which is a leading solution and service provider of wireless and information communication systems headquartered in Hong Kong, announced the release of its 379 millimeters (mm) Slim Ultra-Wide Multi-Band Antenna series. It incorporates advanced & compact elements such as a 12-port antenna, and others, providing a reliable and efficient network. In addition, the platform can further extend to three low-band or more high-band ports and minimizes site updates in the expansion of future network infrastructure. Moreover, due to its light design, the transportation cost is significantly reduced, minimizing the overall costs associated with the operation of sites.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Outdoor segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in the development of new products is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. On 9 June 2022 for instance, KP Performance Antennas, which is a leading network service provider and manufacturer of wireless network antennas headquartered in California, announced the launch of its new series of wide-band, log periodic, directional antennas to address myriad wireless networking applications. Also, it provides coverage to support applications such as distributed antenna systems, 4G, 5G, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), and others. The services segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for installation services is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding the varibenefits of a distributed antenna system is driving the segment's revenue growth. Distributed antenna systems eliminate issues related to cellular connectivity and enhance cellular signals. They do so through the installation of antennas both inside and outside of the building. Also, installing a distributed antenna system enhances business communication and improves coverage during conference calls and business meetings. The public venues segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing foon improving public safety, especially during any events is a key factor driving the market revenue growth in this segment. The distributed antenna system is a network of antennas that provides wireless coverage throughout an area and enhances network performance. In addition, distributed antenna systems assist responders in keeping constant radio contact with others during an emergency thereby making it an ideal choice for fire stations, police, and other emergency services. The increasing application of distributed antenna systems in public venues can also be attributed to their wide range of advantages. For instance, they have fewer coverage holes and utilize less power. The market in Europe accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in expanding existing operational capabilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth in this region. For instance, on 10 June 2022, 1NCE, which develops managed connectivity services for low bandwidth Inteof Things (IoT) applications headquartered in Cologne, Germany announced plans to expand its capabilities to China, India, and other countries in Asia Pacific. In addition, the company announced an investment from Japan's Softbank Corporation. Increasing demand in the region can also be attributed to the rapid advancements in existing technologies such as the incorporation of IoT-based ecosystems in industrial facilities and others.
Emergen Research has segmented global distributed antenna system market on the basis of coverage, offering, application, and region:
Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Commercial Public Venues Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America U.S. Canada Mex Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA
