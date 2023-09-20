Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size To Reachd 15.31 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

According to a survey from Cisco, global demand for cellphone devices and connections are expected to increase to 13.1 billion in 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018; therefore, manufacturers are increasingly competing to incorporate varifeatures and components that aid in improving the performance of their handsets. Also, it has prompted network service providers to upgrade from their existing connectivity technologies such as from Third-Generation (3G) to Fourth-Generation (4G) and from 4G to Fifth-Generation (5G) simultaneously. In addition, with the increasing adoption of 5G-enabled cellphones, the need for higher bandwidth is also rising. This in turn has significantly contributed to the market revenue growth.

However, the inability to remove certain inferences and significant time and costs associated with installing distributed antenna systems are major factors restraining revenue growth of the market. There are numerfactors that influence the cost and time associated with developing a distributed antenna system. For instance, the frequency range should be adjusted to its optimum level to get coverage. This includes Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and others. VHF and UHF are costlier and even more complex to construct.

In addition, a distributed antenna system includes custom cabling, fiber optics, and other equipment thereby increasing overall costs associated with its installation. Moreover, while designing distributed antenna system all potential interferences must be identified and addressed. This includes surrounding buildings, noise, and others. Some of the interference can be removed but most of the time the goal is to work around these interferences.

