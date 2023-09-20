Ere Green Environmental Partners With Texas A&M University-Kingsville

“We know that much good will come from working with Texas A&M University-Kingsville. We are like-minded and strive to see an increase in soil health, which increases agriculture and through photosynthesis even cleans the air,” says Marvin Nash of Encore Green Environmental.

“We welcome Encore Green as a practitioner of utilizing beneficial water for agriculture. Our highly esteemed research faculty in the Colleges of Agriculture and Engineering will benefit from our working partnership to help advance water conservation and environmental protection for our Texas agricultural communities. They, in turn, will benefit from our research and academic advances,” says Dr. Shad D. Nelson, Dean, Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

As increased challenges demand an advance in water management and soil health while advancing sustainability, this partnership is poised to achieve these critical goals in the development of a Total Ecological Solution.

