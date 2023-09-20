Techflow Mission Support JV Wins 8-Year, $247 Millionntract To Perform U.S. Marinerps Base Operations

The contract encompasses a comprehensive scope of work, including building and structures maintenance, building systems, roads and paved services, waterfront facilities, airfields, and other base operations support services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. An initial task order valued at $19.2 million for services in the 2023 fiscal year was issued at the time of the award.

“TechFlow is immensely proud of our partnership with DSC and for the work ahead supporting U.S. Marines at Camp Lejeune,” said TechFlow Chairman and CEO, Rob Baum.“This partnership is a testament to our long-standing track record of providing top-tier services that contribute to the operational efficiency and mission success of our customers within The Department of Defense.”

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with DSC and leverage our combined expertise to support base operations and the tenant units at Camp Lejeune,” said EMI Services President Anthony Aquino.“Our team's commitment to excellence and reliability aligns seamlessly with NAVFAC's and the Marine Corps' values and uncompromising quality standards.”

About TechFlow

TechFlow Inc. is an employee-owned company with nearly three decades of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. As employee owners, we balance technology and human factors to determine the best outcome for our customers' missions. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in mission-critical markets: digital, platform, base management/logistics, and energy and mobility services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices throughout the United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission-critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more, visit .

About DSC:

Diversified Service Contracting (DSC) stands at the forefront of government and commercial contract services, boasting over fifteen years of hands-on expertise. Recognized for its unwavering professionalism, commitment to partnership, and meticulattention to every project phase, DSC carries distinctions as a Certified Small Disadvantaged and Native American Owned Business, alongside its CIMS and Green Building Certifications. From our headquarters in Dunn, NC, we consistently uphold a legacy of delivering superior services, reflecting our profound dedication to our clientele. Discover more about DSC at .

Contact:

Ty Sigmon

Director of Marketing and Communications

TechFlow

(443)-340-6621

