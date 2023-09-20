Shockflo Announces General Availability Of Its New S1 Electric Vehicle Charger

ShockFlo presents two models of the S1 EV Charger (40 amps and 48 amps), both designed to provide rapid charging and integrate with the ShockFlo app for customized charging sessions. With a radio frequency identification (RFID) card reader for security, versatile installation options, and comprehensive safety features, including an IP65 waterproof rating, the S1 prioritizes both speed and safety in EV charging.

Among the offerings of the S1 EV Charger are several cutting-edge features, including:



Faster Charging - Supporting level 2 charging with adaptable current, it achieves a charging rate of 36 miles per hour when paired with the 40 amp model and accelerates further to an impressive 44 miles per hour when paired with the 48 amp model.

Smarter Charging - Utilize the ShockFlo app to schedule charging times during non-peak hours, monitor and adjust the charging current, and remotely control charging. It also has an RFID card reader for secure charging.

Installation Options - Provided NEMA 14-50 plug or hardwired installation options. The NEMA 14-50 plug is perfect for portable charging in different places. Hardwired installation ensures a reliable and safe connection. Safety First - Protects against lightning, current leakage, grounding, low-voltage, over-voltage, over-charge, over-heat, and over-current. It has an IP65 waterproof rating for safe use in any weather condition.

"In the evolving landscape of electric vehicle charging, ShockFlo's S1 EV Charger stands as a beacon of innovation. Melding unprecedented speed with utmost safety, we've bridged the gap between today's needs and tomorrow's possibilities. Whether you prioritize swiftness, security, or the sheer joy of intelligent technology, the S1 promises to supercharge your EV experience," said Jack Lee, founder of ShockFlo.

To purchase the product or learn more about the charger, click here .

About ShockFlo

ShockFlo is a leading innovator in the EV industry, dedicated to solving the anxiety over battery life among electric vehicle owners. Since its launch, ShockFlo has been on a mission to boost innovation in the EV industry and provide a better charging experience for all car owners. The team consists of experts in the EV industry, with over 10 years of experience serving more than five million car owners. We understand the needs of EV owners and are committed to creating the perfect charging experience for them.

All of ShockFlo's products are designed, developed, and produced in-house. ShockFlo's products have passed rigortests to ensure safety, and the company guarantees the reliability and efficiency of its products. At ShockFlo, employees believe in making fast charging available anywhere and anytime, and they're excited to be a part of the EV revolution. To learn more about ShockFlo and its range of EV products, please visit .

