The Outreach He Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

The Outreach House, a nonprofit organization operating in the York Township area, provides support to individuals and families. Its initiatives facilitate access to nourishing food, diapers, hygiene products for infants, clothing suitable for all age groups, and emergency financial assistance.

"We want to allow people to benefit from our services with as much dignity as we can provide them," said Catherine Lynott, Executive Director of the Outreach House.

The Outreach House's unique space mimics what you typically see in a grocery store and allows an authentic shopping experience for its guests.

"We are proud of the space we have created. Our ADA-compliant building allows accessibility for everyone to shop without limits. We want to continue to grow and to serve whoever needs our help," said Catherine Lynott.

Recently, the Outreach House has seen significant growth in households benefiting from its programs due to increased operating hours and an expanded service area to include other nearby towns.

“It is great to see an organization think beyond essential items by focusing on people. We are honored to support the Outreach House,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The organization will use the SBB Research Group Foundation grant to provide resources to support existing guests and respond to the growing number of new guests in need.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitiorganizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.