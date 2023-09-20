Global Interventional Radiology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023" offers extensive market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $31.77 billion in 2027, with an 8.9% CAGR.

Interventional radiology market expands due to rising cancer cases. North America leads. Key players: Carestream Health, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Interventional Radiology Market Segments

. Product: MRI, Ultrasound, CT Scanners, Angiography, Fluoroscopy, Biopsy Devices, Others

. Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Others

. Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

. Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Interventional radiology employs medical imaging to guide minimally invasive procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Interventional Radiology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Interventional Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Interventional Radiology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

