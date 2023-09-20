Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:11 GMT

Global Interventional Radiology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period


9/20/2023 11:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The interventional radiology market size is expected to grow to $31.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.” - The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023" offers extensive market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $31.77 billion in 2027, with an 8.9% CAGR.

Interventional radiology market expands due to rising cancer cases. North America leads. Key players: Carestream Health, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Interventional Radiology Market Segments
. Product: MRI, Ultrasound, CT Scanners, Angiography, Fluoroscopy, Biopsy Devices, Others
. Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Others
. Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications
. Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

Interventional radiology employs medical imaging to guide minimally invasive procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

Read More On The Interventional Radiology Global Market Report At:

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Interventional Radiology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Interventional Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Interventional Radiology Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2023

Radiology Services Global Market Report 2023

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:

Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708

Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107107990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search