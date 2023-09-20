Local Realtor Helps Secure Over $100K In Downpayment Assistance For First-Time Homebuyers In Metro Detroit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lamont Jones Metro Detroit Realtor & Investor
Lamont Jones local realtor partners with Detroit DPA to bring dreams of homeownership to life in Metro Detroit. Securing over $100,000 in down payment assistance for our local first-time homebuyers is a significant milestone, and I look forward to helping even more individuals and families in the future.” - Lamont G. JonesDETROIT, MI, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Lamont Jones , a dedicated local real estate agent and investor, has achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully securing over $100,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers in the vibrant Metro Detroit community. His commitment to helping aspiring homeowners realize their dreams is exemplified through his partnership with the Detroit Down payment Assistance Program (Detroit DPA).
The Detroit DPA is a program designed to empower individuals and families in Metro Detroit with limited financial resources to overcome the barrier of down payment requirements when purchasing their first homes. Lamont Jones, with his extensive knowledge of the local real estate market and unwavering dedication to his clients, has been instrumental in connecting aspiring homeowners with this valuable resource.
Through his partnership with Detroit DPA, Lamont Jones has not only helped numerfirst-time homebuyers navigate the often complex process of purchasing a home but has also played a pivotal role in transforming neighborhoods throughout the Detroit area. The program offers eligible homebuyers substantial financial assistance, making homeownership a reality for many who would otherwise struggle to afford it.
"I am passionate about supporting my clients in achieving their homeownership dreams, and my partnership with the Detroit Down payment Assistance Program allows me to do just that," says Lamont Jones. "Securing over $100,000 in down payment assistance for our local first-time homebuyers is a significant milestone, and I look forward to helping even more individuals and families in the future."
The Detroit DPA provides qualified buyers with financial support, offering down payment and closing cost assistance. This initiative aims to revitalize communities by increasing homeownership rates and creating more stable and thriving neighborhoods in the Metro Detroit area. By connecting clients with these resources, Lamont Jones has not only contributed to individual success stories but also to the broader growth and development of the community.
About Lamont Jones: Lamont Jones is a passionate local real estate agent and investor serving the Metro Detroit area.
About the Detroit Down payment Assistance Program: The Detroit Down payment Assistance Program (Detroit DPA) is an initiative aimed at increasing homeownership rates and revitalizing communities in Metro Detroit. It provides down payment and closing cost assistance to qualified first-time homebuyers, helping them overcome financial barriers to homeownership.
