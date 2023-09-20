Db Investing Hosts Successful Dream Big Smart Inessnference And Launches New Office In Lagos, Nigeria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dream Big Smart Business Conference
Rasak Lawal, Nigeria Country Director at DB Investing
The conference witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 800 online subscriptions and 500 enthusiastic participants
LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- DB Investing , a leading investment firm, has proudly concluded its highly successful "Dream Big Smart Business Conference" held in Lagos, Nigeria. The conference witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 800 online subscriptions, 500 enthusiastic participants, and an average of 150 online streaming viewers.
The event brought together prominent entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business enthusiasts to share insights, discuss trends, and foster innovation in the business world. Attendees were treated to engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive networking, providing valuable knowledge.
"We are thrilled with the tremendturnout and the enthusiastic participation at the Dream Big Smart Business Conference," said Rasak Lawal, Nigeria Country Director at DB Investing. "The success of this event underscores the thirst for knowledge and collaboration within the business community, and we are committed to fostering this spirit of growth and innovation."
In conjunction with the conference, DB Investing also proudly announced the launch of its new office in Lagos , Nigeria. This expansion is a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional services to clients in the region and its commitment to supporting the local business ecosystem.
"Our new office in Lagos signifies a significant milestone for DB Investing. It strengthens our presence and reaffirms our commitment to the vibrant business landscape of Nigeria," Lawal added.
DB Investing remains dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and investors, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions and achieve their business goals.
