IO-Link Market Is Estimated To Reach $74.08 Billion By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 29.0%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on IO-link Market by Type, Component, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The global IO-link market size was valued at $6.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $74.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.0%.

The prominent factors that impact the IO-link market growth are ability to support much higher level Fieldand Ethecommunication protocols, surge in penetration of Industry 4.0, and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation. However, consumption of compact machines restricts the market growth. On the contrary, continuadoption of next-generation technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

IO-link is an increasingly deployed point-to-point serial communication protocol used to communicate with sensors and actuators. An IO-link configuration consists of a master and network devices. The master can be connected virtually to any fieldbus, and information flow between the master and devices is bidirectional. A key differentiator between IO-link and standard IO is that with IO-link, three types of data can be transmitted between the master and devices, including process data, service data, and events.

One of the key enablers of the smart factories is a communication protocol known as IO-link. IO-Link offers benefits over traditional IO in the form of reduced cost & complexity, improved process efficiency, and increased machine availability. Leading sensor manufacturers and industrial manufacturing companies, including Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol, have joined the international IO-link Consortium to promote the IO-link communication protocol due to its advantages over standard I/O.

Competitive Analysis:

The company profile section of the IO-Link Market Market report covers strategic developments, business overview, product offerings, and financial performance of the companies. It also highlights the strategies adopted by companies such as products launch, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, research & development investment, and regional expansion in the past few years.

Some of the major key players of the global IO-Link Market include,

. Siemens

. Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG,

. Balluff GmbH

. ifm electronic GmbH

. SICK AG

. Rockwell Automation, Inc

. Omron Corp

. Pepperl+Fuchs

. Banner Engineering Corp (U.S.)

. Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.).

Region wise, the IO-link market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Europe held the largest share of the IO-link market, owing to the presence of automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial manufacturing verticals in the region.

However, the latter half of the year is expected to witness normalization in the inventory levels and increased demand for IO-link products, owing to stabilization in the automotive vertical. The slowdown in production by OEMs and reduction in demand for IO-link have declined the market growth. Shortage of components and materials has significantly impacted the global supply chains. In addition, reductions in varicapital budgets and delay in planned projects in variindustries have hampered the global economy.

Key Findings of the Study

. The IO-link wired segment accounted for the maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 23.30% during the forecast period.

. The IO-link devices segment accounted for more than 70% of the global IO-link market share.

. The IO-link wireless segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

. UK was the major shareholder in the Europe IO-link market revenue, accounting for approximately 26% share.

