Plains State Bank Acquires Hton-Basedre+ Financial Strategies,Re+ Tax Strategies

The advisors at Core+ Financial Strategies have chosen Raymond James Financial Services as their broker/dealer.

"The principals at Core+ have been helping clients with investment planning for many years," said Lori Hilman , president and chief operating officer for Plains State Bank. "It just made sense that this was the next step: rather than having this longtime referring relationship, let's have Core+ become a part of our family."

The acquisition brings decades of wealth management and tax experience-along with more than $300 million in client assets-from Core+ Financial Strategies to go along with PSB's existing core lending and treasury management services.

"The synergies match here, creating a one-stop shop for our customers," Hilman said. "PSB remains committed to broadening and deepening its client relationships, and Core+ is as well."

Core+ Financial Strategies and Core+ Tax Strategies , which has locations in Houston and Cypress, will continue to operate as usual. The group is led by founding partners Ronn Kudlacek , MS, CFP®, CPA, and Brad Wilson , CLU®, along with Savara McDaniel , CFP®.

"We are excited to begin working with the banking and lending professionals at PSB," Kudlacek said. "We're also independent, and plan on maintaining that; it's extremely important our clients can talk to independent wealth managers."

Since its inception in 1957, Plains State Bank has grown into one of the Houston Metro Area's largest community banks. It continues to expand its reach throughout the state, maintaining a presence in Central Texas and a branch in West Texas.

Visit the Plains State Bank website and view the investor release for more information. To learn more about Core + Financial Strategies , visit coreplusfinancial.

ABOUT PLAINS STATE BANK

Plains State Bank (PSB) was established in 1957 in Plains, Texas. In 2008, Plains Acquisition Corporation (PAC) was founded and acquired Plains State Bank. Following the acquisition, the bank charter and headquarters were moved to Humble, Texas. Today, Plains State Bank primarily serves the communities throughout the Greater Houston Metro Area and Yoakum County , with approximately $800 million in assets. Plains Acquisition Corporation is traded under the symbol PLQC on the OTC Pink Market .

