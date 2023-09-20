PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

