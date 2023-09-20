Result Of AGM

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

20 September 202 3

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 20 September 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:15 am on 18 September 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below: