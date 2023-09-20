Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:09 GMT

Result Of AGM


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Molten Ventures VCT plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

20 September 202 3

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 20 September 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:15 am on 18 September 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

Res.
No. 		For
Votes 		For
% 		Discretion Votes Discretion
 % 		For & Discretion
% 		Against
Votes 		Against
% 		Withheld Votes
1 7,279,961 94.69 335,218 4.36 99.05 73,104 0.95 17,970
2 6,745,878 88.45 358,803 4.70 93.15 522,202 6.85 79,370
3 6,201,576 81.58 358,803 4.72 86.30 1,041,269 13.70 104,605
4 7,193,504 93.45 335,218 4.35 97.80 168,726 2.20 8,805
5 6,931,042 91.93 335,218 4.45 96.38 273,120 3.62 166,873
6 7,215,964 93.67 358,803 4.66 98.33 129,014 1.67 2,472
7 6,395,052 92.17 358,803 5.17 97.34 184,547 2.66 767,851
8 6,473,335 92.67 358,803 5.14 97.81 152,948 2.19 721,167
9 6,388,321 91.88 358,803 5.16 97.04 205,683 2.96 753,446
10 5,748,314 82.29 392,206 5.61 87.90 844,566 12.10 721,167
11 6,254,696 81.38 659,237 8.58 89.96 771,477 10.04 20,843
12 6,080,402 79.31 630,847 8.23 87.54 955,083 12.46 39,921
13 7,016,196 91.31 463,672 6.03 97.34 204,434 2.66 21,951

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at




