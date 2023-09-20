Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Details Of Share Related Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 20 September 202 3 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the“Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the“Plan”) approved by the Board on 19 September 2023.

The Company will make awards of 1,450,400 performance shares, subject to the Plan's performance conditions, on 19 September 2023. The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares(1) Total Owned Shares Total Options John Evans Chief Executive Officer 60,000 239,099 101,405 Nil Mark Foley Chief Financial Officer 38,000 110,000 Nil Nil Olivier Blaringhem EVP – Subsea & Conventional 38,000 148,137 23,156 Nil Stuart Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7 38,000 149,800 31,397 Nil Nathalie Louys General Counsel 32,000 131,441 37,557 Nil Katherine Lyne EVP – Human Resources 30,000 121,884 20,673 Nil Phillip Simons EVP – Projects & Operations 38,000 147,343 13,451 Nil Marcelo Lopes Xavier EVP – Strategy & Sustainability 30,000 102,187 2,164 Nil

1Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2023 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

*********************************************************************************

This stock exchange release was published by William Vincent, Assistant Treasurer, Subsea7, on 20 September 2023 at 16:45 CET.

