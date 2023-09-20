Creatio Launches The Major Quantum 8.1 Release To Superchargepble Node Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today presented Creatio 8.1 Quantum
BOSTON, MA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today presented its latest major release - Creatio 8.1 Quantum. The new release is focused on empowering organizations to become more resilient, adaptable and agile. These values are delivered through unique no-code composable architecture that establishes a new era in business automation. The Quantum release introduces five major innovations: the Quantum architecture, new composable apps for CRM, a universe of ready-to-use components, integration with generative AI, and a full-blown no-code governance application.
The key capabilities of Quantum release have been presented today during a creative digital show featuring bestselling author and TED speaker, Seth Godin and the keynote on the future of business by Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.
The core capabilities of Creatio 8.1 Quantum release include:
Quantum architecture. The new Quantum architecture consists of components, blocks and apps that can be assembled into end-to-end enterprise products without any technical skills required. This approach enables non-technical users to utilize available components and combine them into digital solutions at speed and scale.
Composable apps for marketing, sales, and service. Creatio has decomposed all features of its CRM suite and delivered them as components, blocks, and apps. Within Quantum 8.1, Creatio has released the following applications that can be used as a standalone solution or in combination with other apps: Customer 360, Lead and Opportunity Management, Order and Contracts, Sales Forecasting, Productivity, Campaigns, Email Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ads, Case Management, and Knowledge Management.
Universe of ready-to-use components and blocks. With the latest release, Creatio adds more than 100 no-code composable elements to accelerate the no-code development cycle. The list includes Next steps, Timeline, Approvals, Communication panel, Mini pages, Editable lists, Timers, Messaging components, Mobile app components, and many more.
Generative AI integration.Creatio has released a number of use cases for Gen AI integration. Such use cases include the creation of a new application from a description through integration with Open AI. This enables the users to create a needed application in the Application Hub with the platform pre-populating views, data models, and objects based on the description. In addition, the Quantum release incorporates several CRM-focused use cases such as an in-built AI assistant and the ability to generate human-like responses for email, chat, and phone conversations.
New governance app. Recognizing the importance of governance in the realm of no-code automation, in the latest version, Creatio offers a new governance app with a robust set of capabilities to automate the end-to-end no-code governance cycle. The app includes a comprehensive list of automated governance and compliance checks, including external regulations, security requirements, internal audits, and many more. Users can set up an unlimited number of custom governance controls via no-code tools. The app also allows users to identify and escalate discovered issues, monitor the app health stain real time, and run application audits.
The launch of Quantum 8.1 takes a further step in enabling businesses to use technology as their competitive differentiator and be able to provide their customers with slick and relevant digital experiences. Creatio provides organizations and no-code creators with the freedom to own their automation, delivered through a universe of components, apps, and products, along with unlimited possibilities to configure solutions without special skills and knowledge.
Creatio 8.1 Quantum is already available to all Creatio customers, partners, and new users.
The recording of the show can be watched here .
Learn what's new in Creatio 8.1 Quantum.
Sign up for a free 14-day trial on the Creatio website or request a live demo to learn more about the latest release.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107107952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.