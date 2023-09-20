Sugaring Hair Removal Franchise, Sugar Sugartm Expands Across The Rocky Mountains

Another Sale For Sugaring Innovator, Sugar Sugar

Another Multi-Unit Agreement, This Time in the Denver Area, Will Very Soon Bring the Buzz Concept to Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sugar Sugar, the franchising innovator in organic skincare services , continues pushing its major U.S. expansion. With a development goal to open 250+ thriving U.S. locations in the next seven years, Sugar Sugar has identified many markets primed for growth across the country, including the Rocky Mountains.

In its latest deal, Sugar Sugar has signed a minimum three-unit Area Developer Agreement for the Denver,market.

“Sugar Sugar is eager to build its brand within the Midwest area because the Midwest client is who we are. She/he is a label reader, and expects more from her/his beauty services,” said Aimee Blake, CEO of Sugar Sugar.“Our mission has always been to follow the science – continually optimizing our industry-leading technology for creating unique and proprietary skin solutions for sugar waxing (sugaring) , organic spray tan and natural facials/skincare products. For ten years we've changed the landscape in one of the nation's most competitive markets, (Scottsdale). We are excited to bring our solutions to everyone.”

Blake continued,“We like to say we are at the intersection of two very thriving industries. The organic revolution and the beauty sector. We identify ourselves as leaders within the 'clean beauty' transformation.”

Double digit increases in year-over-year system wide sales continue for Sugar Sugar. Static cost of goods sold in the face of exploding inflation coupled with top-of-industry systems and technology that can only come from years of experience as brick-and-mortar solution finders suggests Sugar Sugar franchisees are better-positioned than ever for growth. This expertise combined with Sugar Sugar's amazing culture is why more entrepreneurs are signing on to join the sugar waxing franchise, now over fifty agreements to invest in Sugar Sugar's proven business model to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams as a small business owner.

For folks interested in making a change in their professional life with Sugar Sugar, Blake says,“ We are focused on 'most profitable' and less concerned about the 'fastest growing'. Forit's about opening and growing thriving businesses.” Blake says,“To do this, we need to pay attention to the client experience, every single time. That's how the service business grows. As we bring our solutions into new markets, and further develop established territories, we are confident we can continue to deliver the optimal experience with the help of qualified franchise owners.”

About Sugar Sugar:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sugar Sugar has innovated and transformed the traditional hair removal/skincare salon into a thoughtfully inspired boutique experience. Created to accentuate the member and guest experience in all aspects, Sugar Sugar is more than just sugaring hair removal, natural custom facials, and organic spray tans – it's skincare/service elevated. With proprietary products and services focused on every skin type,“Sugarists” create fun experiences within a sophisticated environment. Through its risk-free and affordable membership program, Sugar Sugar carefully considers each guest's needs and routine by providing personalized services and convenient booking capabilities online and with the mobile app. The brand also focuses on industry leadership and elevating the profession of skincare artists and their important work by creating a healthy culture that rewards and respects their artisanal talents.

