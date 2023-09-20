ASNOA's 2023 VIP Event In Chicago: A Triumph Ofworking And Intryllaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ASNOA (The Agent Support Network of America - ) reached new heights of success in August 2023 as it extended an exclusive invitation to specially selected agents for its highly anticipated annual VIP Event in the network's home city of Chicago. The event created an electric atmosphere, rekindling connections with long-time colleagues and introducing the industry to new faces.
ASNOA wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose unwavering support made this event possible:
Their commitment to ASNOA's vision played a pivotal role in the event's resounding success.
The VIP Event was more than a gathering - it was a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and the sharing of industry insights. The attendees, all top performers in ASNOA's network, got to enjoy networking with their peers while watching the BMW Championship Golf Tournament, the Chicago Air and Water Show, and an evening of awards hosted by ASNOA.
ASNOA's VIP Event reaffirms the network's dedication to its vision: not just providing carrier access, but nurturing a robust community of insurance professionals that can grow and thrive together.
ASNOA extends its deepest gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the overwhelming success of the 2023 VIP Event. The organization remains committed to creating opportunities for industry leaders to unite, collaborate, and advance the insurance industry.
About ASNOA:
ASNOA, the Agency Support Network of America, is a driving force within the insurance industry, fostering collaboration and growth. With a commitment to innovation and networking, ASNOA continues to lead the way in connecting professionals and driving progress in the field.
