Forward Edge-AI Awarded A Phase II Sttrntract With The United States Air Force To Secure Spacemunications

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by theAir Force/AFWERX to meet a national Defense-related information resilience mission in the area of Space Communications Security (COMSEC).

Over $1.2 trillion in commercial retail and more than 500,000 petabytes of data depend on space infrastructure. The nascent space industry consists of space tourism, orbital manufacturing, ground launch sites and satellite operations technologies, in-space manufacturing technologies, navigation and positioning technologies, on-orbit technologies, and remote sensing technologies-all of which cannot succeed without secure datalinks. Meanwhile, according to theSpace Force (USSF), space is the next frontier for cyber security.

The technology, Isidore QuantumTM, leverages autonomArtificial Intelligence software and a patented hardware architecture, to meet the quantum-resistant security requirements of the exploding space industry. The innovation is capable of protecting highly restricted communications and data from personal devices against both classical and quantum-level hacking.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU), a Minority Serving Institute based in Huntsville, Texas will serve as the university research partner. SHSU is a member of The Texas State University System. SHSU has been preparing students for meaningful lives of achievement for more than 140 years. Its motto,“The measure of a Life is its Service,” resonates among its approximately 21,612 students, eight colleges and well beyond its Huntsville roots. SHSU has grown from its origins as the first teacher-training college in the Southwest United States into a regional comprehensive university, earning the Carnegie classification of R2 -- Doctoral Research University with High Research Activity. In 2022, SHSU earned the federal designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) underscoring the institution's commitment to student access and diversity.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and leading the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with satellite locations in Washington, DC, and Palau, Micronesia.

