International Akathisia Awareness Day Sheds Light On Medication-Induced Suicide

MISSD's recent akathisia campaign in Ireland and Northern Ireland promotes awareness and patient safety.

Learn more about this medication-induced disorder.

Recognizing the symptoms of akathisia can save lives.

Akathisia is a critical medication-induced disorder that can cause self-harm, violence, and suicide.

CHICAGO, IL, US, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD ) proudly sponsors International Akathisia Awareness Day. This annual global observance was created by MISSD in 2016 to help educate the public about akathisia, an often overlooked, misdiagnosed, and mistreated medication-induced disorder.

"Understanding the causes and symptoms of akathisia is crucial to prevent medication-induced suicide," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "Healthcare consumers should be informed of the real risks vs. possible benefits before starting medications that can induce akathisia."

While akathisia is commonly associated with medications marketed as antidepressants, it can be caused by a wide variety of drugs. They include, but aren't limited to, medications prescribed for acne, high blood pressure, malaria, infections, nausea, smoking cessation, and asthma.

High doses or rapid changes in certain medications can increase the risk of developing akathisia, as can age, gender, and a previhistory of akathisia. "Many people are unaware that stopping a medication can cause withdrawal akathisia despite that the medication is no longer in one's system," said Dolin. "MISSD recommends that whenever starting, stopping, or changing the dosage of type of certain medications, consumers should identify a medication buddy to help watch for and report any unusual changes in behavior or thinking."

Recognizing the signs of akathisia is essential for timely intervention. Common symptoms may include:

Extreme restlessness, pacing, or rocking,

Insomnia and violent nightmares,

Feelings of severe anxiety and discomfort,

Delirium and cognitive confusion, and

Overwhelming emotional distress.

Early detection and appropriate management are crucial for individuals experiencing akathisia. Management strategies may include:

Medication adjustment or discontinuation,

Behavioral interventions to help manage restlessness and anxiety, such as relaxation techniques,

Providing emotional support and reassurance to affected individuals, and

Close monitoring and regular medical check-ups to assess progress and adjust treatment.

"Educating healthcare consumers, professionals, and caregivers about the dangers of akathisia can save lives," said Dolin. "Please visit MISSDfor free educational resources, take our accredited akathisia course , and see our public health videos on YouTube for more information."

(The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of Stewart and other victims of akathisia by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of akathisia. MISSD aims to ensure that people suffering from akathisia's symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented.)

Wendy Dolin

MISSD

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Suicide Risk Factors Everyone Should Know