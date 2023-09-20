Nelly Don The Ical Movie - A Captivating Story Sewn In Kas City

Nelly Don the Musical Movie - a true story of a global fashion trailblazer

Julie Pope portrays Nelly Don with Jeffrey Robertson playing George Blair.

The real Nelly Don and actor Julie Pope.

Biopic feature film opens in Kansas City theaters on September 29

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- History and music lovers are in for a treat with the feature film Nelly Don the Musical Movie coming to select Kansas City theaters on September 29, 2023. This biopic, musical drama tells the sensational story of the protagonist, Nelly Don - a global fashion trailblazer whose Kansas City dress business sold a staggering 75 million dresses.

Acclaimed author, musician, and filmmaker Terence O'Malley, a Kansas City luminary, brings his creative vision to life as the producer, director, and lyricist within this extraordinary independent film. The making of the movie was a labor of love for O'Malley, born from his determination to restore his great aunt Nelly Don's legacy. Legacies are something O'Malley especially thinks about as an attorney who specializes in wills and estates. The vivid tapestry of Nelly Don's life made an impression on O'Malley as a child looking at his grandmother's scrapbook of newspaper clippings and mementos she collected about her Aunt Nelly Don's triumphs, the tumultukidnapping saga, and the gripping trials of her captors.

The idea to create a movie came after the overwhelming success of O'Malley's musical about Nelly Don, which sold out in just four days in 2019. Esteemed musical director and composer Daniel Doss worked with O'Malley's lyrics to craft memorable songs that propel the story throughout the film.

When the 2020 pandemic hit, O'Malley pivoted from seeking a venue to extend the live musical performances into producing a feature film capable of reaching a wider audience. Kansas City historic homes and sites were among some of the film locations used in production, including the former residence of Nelly Don's husband, distinguishedSenator James A. Reed.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and working within a limited budget, O'Malley persevered. Filmmaking during the pandemic necessitated plan changes, such as cast and crew replacements when someone tested positive for COVID. Yet, the pandemic opened up locations that would typically have been too busy for filming. The unique circumstances also proved advantagein casting top-tier talent, given live productions were not operating nationwide. The massive movie-making endeavor was aided by a motivated team of over one hundred professionals living in the Kansas City metro, including actors, casting, costume and set designers, stylists, choreographers, production assistants, musicians, stagehands, and cinematographers.

The acting, singing, and dance performance of actress Julie Pope channeled the positive spirit of Nelly Don, who, in the early 1900s, ignited a global fashion revolution. Nelly Don had the inspiration to create more flattering house dresses that helped women feel better about themselves than the drab, formless dresses commonly worn in the era. Yet, Nell's meteoric rise to fame was marked by personal turmoil that lends itself well to be told musically and cinematically, thereby ensuring Nelly Don is remembered for generations.

About Terence O'Malley

Terence O'Malley is a celebrated Kansas City author, musician, and documentary filmmaker renowned for his deep commitment to historical preservation through compelling storytelling. With a portfolio spanning successful books and documentaries, O'Malley's artistic journey has culminated in the creation of Nelly Don the Musical Movie. Visit for movie showings.

About Daniel Doss

Daniel Doss, an accomplished musical director and composer, has left an indelible mark on Kansas City's theater scene. Doss has a rich history of performances and collaborations on over 90 musical theater productions across the globe since 2002, including the National Tours of THE COLOR PURPLE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and RAGTIME.

About Julie Pope

Julie Pope, a local talent who moved to Kansas City from the Chicago area, brims with artistic depth, acting, singing, and dancing. She has performed in Kansas City's Starlight, New Theatre, and Musical Theatre Heritage, including LEGALLY BLOND and a starring role in CHOGIRLS. Pope breathes life into Nelly Don's pioneering legacy, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the enthralling tale of Nelly Don the Musical Movie.

