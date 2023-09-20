Botanical Brewing. Launches First-Ever Kanna Drink On Tap

Botanical Brewing Co.'s Master Brewer James Jones and Co-Founder Jacqueline Rusher celebrate the company's first kanna beverage. It's the first kanna drink on tap in the U.S.

Botanical Brewing Co. was founded during the pandemic by sisters Jacqueline Rusher and Caroline Rusher.

A flight of nonalcoholic beverages are shown outside the Botanical Brewing Taproom in Cape Coral, FL. Botanical Brewing Co. is the first company to craft kanna on tap for the 18+ crowd.

Florida company's Lychee Bomb is making waves in the non-alcoholic movement.

Meredith

Botanical Brewing Co. & Kava Culture



