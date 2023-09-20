Florida State Parks Foundation, Intuition Ale Works Team Up To Support Florida's Award-Winning State Parks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Florida State Parks Foundation is the official philanthropic partner of Intuition Ale Works' Sing Out Loud Session IPA We are honored to partner with Intuition Ale Works and the Sing Out Loud Festival, and we thank them for being such dedicated supporters of our state parks.” - Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEOTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation is proud to have been selected as the philanthropic partner for Intuition Ale Works' Sing Out Loud Session IPA – the official beer of this week's Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine.
The Sing Out Loud Festival begins Friday at the Francis Field Showcase in St. Augustine, just steps from the iconic Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. Headlining artists include Mumford & Sons, the Black Keys and Lord Huron.
In celebration of the festival, as well as the historically, culturally and naturally significant state parks found in northeast Florida, Jacksonville-based brewery Intuition Ale Works will donate $1 to the Florida State Parks Foundation for every Sing Out Loud Session IPA sold in its taproom on East Bay Street from Sept. 1-30, 2023.
The Florida State Parks Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner of Florida State Parks. All festival attendees are invited to visit the Foundation's tent in the vendor area to learn more about Florida's award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites.
“We are honored to partner with Intuition Ale Works and the Sing Out Loud Festival, and we thank them for being such dedicated supporters of our state parks,” Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward said.“In fact, a visit to St. Augustine's amazing Anastasia State Park and Fort Mose Historic State Park would be the perfect complement to a weekend of great live music.”
“We are so excited to sponsor the Sing Out Loud Festival once again,” said Intuition Ale Works general manager Lindsay Hawkins.“It has become such a significant part of the musical and cultural landscape of North Florida over the past five or six years. And we are especially honored to partner with the Florida State Parks Foundation, an organization that preserves and protects the outdoor spaces that all Floridians love and treasure.”
The Foundation has previously partnered with the St. Augustine Amphitheater and the St. Johns County Tourism and Development Council in support of the 1738 fort reconstruction project at Fort Mose Historic State Park. The reconstructed fort will serve as a life-sized monument at the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what is now the United States.
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests. This project is through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation.
Groundbreaking for the fort is scheduled for January 2024.
