Railfield's Todd Watkins Honored As An Influential Marylander

Todd Watkins
Influential Marylanders were selected by the The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their fields and for their leadership in Maryland.
BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Todd Watkins, Partner, Chief Operating Officer, and General Counsel at RailField - a multifamily investment and asset management firm – has been named a 2023 Influential Marylander by The Daily Record.
Fifty-two Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology.
“The 2023 Influential Marylanders are respected visionaries. They are leaders within their professions and are engaged in the community to help improve the lives of all, today and in the future,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media.“They are mentors of the next generation and challenge all ofto realize our hopes and dreams and to meet our own goals. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize this year's honorees.”
RailField, which was founded in 2013 by Watkins and his two partners, Ken Bacon and Jon Siegel, is a well-established and substantial player in the multifamily industry, possessing the institutional capabilities and national experience of a large firm while maintaining the personal relationships and responsive approach which have been the firm's hallmark since its founding. In the decade since RailField launched, it has been involved with the sale or acquisition of 22 properties, has over $300 million assets under management, and oversees the operations of 4,200 units in nine markets.
Prior to 2013, Watkins was a founding partner of J.S. Watkins Partners, an advisory firm that advised clients on over $25 billion of multifamily transactions. Watkins previously held several senior-level positions at Fannie Mae, including Director of Capital Markets in the Multifamily group where he had responsibility for developing and implementing its strategy for the purchase of seasoned loan pools from large financial institutions and as Associate General Counsel. Watkins also held positions as Vice President and Senior Counsel at Merrill Lynch. He has over 25 years of experience in the multifamily industry and expertise in real estate law, compliance, and deal structuring.
Watkins has an A.B. from Harvard University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan. He is former Chairman of the Board of CISV USA, the American affiliate of the International Peace Education Group, Children's International Summer Villages. He is also a member of the Multi-Housing News (MHN) Executive Council.
Watkins, along with fellow Influential Marylanders, will be honored at a celebration Sept. 21 at The Grand Lodge in Cockeysville.
RailField Partners has a deep understanding of the multifamily industry and a track record of success developed over 20-pyears together as investors and lenders. Founded in 2013 by former Fannie multifamily executives who have worked with the largest players in the industry, RailField Partners focuses on high-quality multifamily assets while seeking to minimize risk, generate above-market returns to investors, and create a sense of community for its residents. To date, RailField has expanded its footprint from an initial foon assets in Texas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and in 2021, RailField completed a record $400 million in transactions.
