(Video)Thands Of Protesters Denounce Raisi's UN Presence, Call For His Trial For 1988 Macre In Iran

On Tuesday 19 of Sep. 2023, Thousands of Protesters denounced Raisi's UN Presence and Called for His Trial for the 1988 Massacre in Iran. The demonstrators voiced their condemnation of Raisi as a key figure of the Iranian regime, responsible for mass murder.

In regard to the rally taking place in New York, Mrs. Rajavi conveyed that it symbolized the continued discontent within Iranian society,“Your rally in New York is an outpouring from the same intense volcano that is fueling unrest in the heart of Iranian society.”

Senator Torricelli drew attention to the blood on Raisi's hands, saying,“When Raisi walks to the podium today and shakes the hands of the leaders of the UN, know that his hands have the blood of thousands of martyrs of the 1988 massacre."

Senator Lieberman, supported the Ten-Point Plan of the NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi by lawmakers in numercountries and said,“Last year, 3,600 lawmakers in 61 parliaments in 41 countries in the world have endorsed the Ten-Point Plan of NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi."

Senator Brownback, supported the Iranian people's yearning for freedom and democracy, calling for an end to financial support for the ruling mullahs, and emphasized "No more money to the ruling regime. Giving money to terrorists only gets you more terrorism.”

Mrs. Rajavi, "The presence of Ebrahim Raisi at the UN is the darkest days of the UN because the bloodthirsty president of the mullahs' regime is present there.”

Shahin Gobadi

NCRI

6 61 65 32 31

emailhere

Khamenei facilitated Raisi's rise to the presidency because of his background in suppression. Raisi massacred more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.